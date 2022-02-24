Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 3:58 PM

Michigan trooper rescues deer from wire fence next to highway

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Michigan State Police shared body camera footage from a trooper who rescued a deer trapped in a wire fence.

The state police's Southwest Michigan Twitter account shared a video showing Trooper Steven Lamb coming to the rescue of a deer with its leg caught in a wire fence next to a highway.

Advertisement

The footage shows Lamb slowly approaching the deer and speaking to it softly to keep it calm.

Lamb extracts the deer's leg from the fence and the animal quickly runs away without any signs of serious injuries.

"Marshall Post trooper Lamb is the undisputed 'HERO' for rescuing a doe trapped in wire fencing," the MSP tweeted.

Read More

Rare Pokemon card featuring Pikachu sells for record $900,000 New York doctors remove tooth growing inside man's nose Company offers more than $6,000 to smell dog poop for two months

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia family's lost dog found two years later
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Philadelphia family's lost dog found two years later
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia family was reunited with a dog who vanished from their yard two years ago when the canine turned up unexpectedly on a stranger's porch.
Maryland woman uses license plate number to win lottery prize
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Maryland woman uses license plate number to win lottery prize
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she turned misfortune into monetary fortune when she used the license plate number from her wrecked car to win a $25,000 lottery prize.
Men take electric vehicle for record-breaking 35,770-mile trip
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Men take electric vehicle for record-breaking 35,770-mile trip
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of adventurers set a new Guinness World Record by taking a 97-day, 35,770-mile journey across the United States in an electric vehicle.
Rare Pokemon card featuring Pikachu sells for record $900,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rare Pokemon card featuring Pikachu sells for record $900,000
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A rare Pokemon card from 1998 set a new price record when it was auctioned for $900,000.
New York doctors remove tooth growing inside man's nose
Odd News // 3 hours ago
New York doctors remove tooth growing inside man's nose
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Doctors at a New York hospital said a man who came in complaining of difficulty breathing through his right nostril was found to have a tooth growing in his nasal cavity.
Company offers more than $6,000 to smell dog poop for two months
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Company offers more than $6,000 to smell dog poop for two months
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A plant-based pet food company in Britain is offering to pay a dog owner $6,685.82 to switch their canine's diet for two months and keep track of the pet's poop smells.
Herd of escaped cows makes late-night visit to Georgia neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Herd of escaped cows makes late-night visit to Georgia neighborhood
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Georgia homeowner's doorbell camera was recording when a herd of cows that escaped from a dairy farm 2 miles away made a late night visit to her neighborhood.
Cat rescued after falling into frigid waters of British river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat rescued after falling into frigid waters of British river
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Volunteers in Britain came to the rescue of a cat that fell from a ledge over a river and plunged into the frigid waters below.
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A New York man collected a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning that amount from another scratch-off game.
Leopard rescued from 50-foot-deep well in India
Odd News // 1 day ago
Leopard rescued from 50-foot-deep well in India
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in India lowered a metal crate into a 50-foot-deep well to rescue a leopard that had fallen into the hole and was in danger of drowning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia
Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement