Odd News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A videographer using a camera drone on a Florida beach captured footage of a massive hammerhead shark that paid a visit to a group of paddleboarders.

Evan Parness said he was flying his drone over the water in Palm Beach and taking video of paddleboarders when he spotted the large shark curiously approaching the group of people.

"This massive hammer was around all morning hunting for blacktip sharks and these paddleboarders got the experience of a lifetime," Parness wrote in a Facebook post. "This shark checked them out multiple times. It's really amazing to see just how large that shark is next to the boards."

Parness said the shark did not appear to be showing any signs of aggression toward the paddleboarders, but he still found the encounter exciting.

"I'm thrilled I was able to capture such an incredible moment between dinosaur and man," he wrote.

