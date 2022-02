Juan Hernandez won a $10 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket just three years after winning the same amount from a different game. Photo courtesy of the New York Lottery

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A New York man collected a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning that amount from another scratch-off game. Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, told New York Lottery officials he bought a $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off ticket from the Stop & Shop store in Hempstead and discovered it was a $10 million top prize winner. Advertisement

Hernandez couldn't help feeling a bit of deja vu -- he previously won $10 million from a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket he bought in 2019.

The two-time winner took his most recent prize as a lump sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

Hernandez said he doesn't have plans for his second jackpot. "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," he said.