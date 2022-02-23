Trending
Feb. 23, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Cat rescued after falling into frigid waters of British river

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Volunteers in Britain came to the rescue of a cat that fell from a ledge over a river and plunged into the frigid waters below.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a nonprofit marine rescue group, said a boat was dispatched Tuesday when a cat was spotted stranded on a ledge above the River Bure near the White Swan Pub in Great Yarmouth, England.

The rescue boat's crew said they arrived on the scene to find the white feline had plunged into the river and was struggling to swim in the cold water.

The rescuers plucked the male cat out of the water and wrapped the animal in a blanket to keep him warm during the trip to the Great Yarmouth Yacht Station, where the crew rendezvoused with the Gorleston coast guard.

The cat was taken to an RSPCA shelter, where it was examined by veterinarians and found to be free from injury.

The cat, named Icicle, was later reunited with his owner, RNLI officials said.

