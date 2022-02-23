Crocodilian breaks out of zoo's van in Florida

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo shared video of an attempted escape by a crocodilian that broke through the back window of a van during transport and attempted to flee down a road.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm said in a Facebook post the animal was being transported to another area of the zoo alongside other crocodilians on Tuesday when the reptile broke through the back window of the van and fled on Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine.

"Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "At no time was there any real danger as the animal's mouth was secured."

The zoo praised its workers for their quick response.

"This is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this," the post said.

It was unclear whether the crocodilian that escaped from the van was an alligator or a crocodile.