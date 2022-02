The Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina said baby Judah Grace Spear was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/2/22 in delivery room 2. Photo courtesy of Alamance Regional Medical Center/Facebook

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina hospital said one family had an "extra special 'twosday'" when a baby was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 -- in delivery room 2. The Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington said in a Facebook post that Judah Grace Spear was born Tuesday -- which was known as "twosday" online due to the Feb. 22 date being stylized as 2/22/22 -- at 2:22 a.m. in the facility's labor and delivery room 2. Advertisement

The hospital said mother Aberli's pregnancy was already considered extra special by the family because the treatments she underwent for Hodgkin's lymphoma made conceiving unlikely.

"But the family continued to pray for a little one -- and today their prayer was answered," the Facebook post said. "Judah Grace's name fits her story perfectly. Judah means 'praise' -- and she is a blessing for her family!"