Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian fire department "had a slippery start to the day" when it responded to a New South Wales highway on which a truck had lost its load of fish. Eden Fire and Rescue NSW said crews responded to the Princess Highway, north of Eden, early Tuesday morning after more than 200 pounds of mackerel fish and oil spilled into the roadway. Advertisement

The department said the mess likely came off the back of a truck that left the scene before firefighters arrived.

The crews removed the fish from the roadway and cleared away the oil residue so the lanes could be reopened.

Officials said police and the NSW Environment Protection Authority have been notified and are expected to open investigations.