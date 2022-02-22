Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Alligator escapes enclosure, gets stuck between fences at Australian zoo

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Keepers at an Australian zoo faced a dangerous situation when an alligator used floodwaters to escape from its enclosure and ended up trapped between fences.

The Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, said floodwaters allowed a male American alligator to cross an internal boundary fence, but the large reptile then found it was trapped between the boundary and a second fence.

Advertisement

Jake Meney, the zoo's head reptile keeper, said workers had to lift the alligator back into the enclosure by hand.

Meney told News.com.au the rains complicated the rescue operation by making both the ground and the alligator "incredibly slippery."

"You never really know the temperament of an alligator, so although this guy was pretty happy to be relocated, we have to be prepared for him to change his mind at any stage," he said. "Although there was no danger of him breaching the main boundary fence near visitors, there was still no way he would have been able to get back into the lagoon on his own."

The zoo posted a video to YouTube showing zookeepers returning the alligator to its home.

Officials said animals will be closely monitored to ensure they are safe and secure in their enclosures during the storms that are expected to continue for the remainder of the week.

Advertisement

Read More

Scottish theater company stages musical in under 10 hours for world record Public works employees repairing water main find lost wedding ring Firefighters respond to Australian highway covered in fish, oil

Latest Headlines

Australian lottery winner's ticket bought 2 minutes before cut-off time
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Australian lottery winner's ticket bought 2 minutes before cut-off time
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman won a lottery jackpot of nearly $500,000 with a ticket she bought just 2 minutes before the cut-off time for the drawing.
Scottish theater company stages musical in under 10 hours for world record
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Scottish theater company stages musical in under 10 hours for world record
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater company recaptured a Guinness World Record by staging a full musical less than 10 hours after receiving the script.
Public works employees repairing water main find lost wedding ring
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Public works employees repairing water main find lost wedding ring
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Public works employees responding to a water main break in an Illinois town chanced upon a wedding ring on the ground and were able to use social media to reunite the band with the man who lost it.
Firefighters respond to Australian highway covered in fish, oil
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters respond to Australian highway covered in fish, oil
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian fire department "had a slippery start to the day" when crews responded to a New South Wales highway on which a truck had lost its load of fish.
Firefighters rescue dog from roof of New Jersey home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog from roof of New Jersey home
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey brought a ladder truck for an unusual rescue involving a dog that wandered out from a second floor window and became stranded on its owner's roof.
Leopard with plastic jar stuck over head rescued in India
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Leopard with plastic jar stuck over head rescued in India
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India assisted a leopard cub seen wandering for at least 48 hours with a plastic jar stuck over its head.
North Carolina lottery drawing comes up 3-3-3 for second time in 2 weeks
Odd News // 23 hours ago
North Carolina lottery drawing comes up 3-3-3 for second time in 2 weeks
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said 6,364 tickets won top prizes when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 3-3-3 for the second time in a single month.
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A runner in an Alberta half-marathon attempted a Guinness World Record by taking on the 13.1-mile course while wearing 90 T-shirts.
Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow
Odd News // 1 day ago
Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Astronomers said a fireball that streaked across the Colorado sky had an unusually long path and was moving surprisingly slowly for a meteor.
Stranger recovers engagement ring lost in Colorado snow
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranger recovers engagement ring lost in Colorado snow
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who lost her engagement ring in the Colorado snow during a vacation with her fiance was reunited with the precious item, thanks to a stranger with a metal detector.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Happy Twosday: Numbers like 2/22/22 have been fascinating for 2,000 years
Happy Twosday: Numbers like 2/22/22 have been fascinating for 2,000 years
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement