San Antonio Animal Care Services officers and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a storm drain in the city to rescue a small dog that was trapped in a pipe for several hours. Photo courtesy of City of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Facebook

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal care officers and firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that spent at least five hours trapped in a San Antonio storm drain. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said officers responded to a drain inlet along Blanco Road when a member of the public reported hearing a small dog barking from inside the storm drain. Advertisement

Animal care officers attempted to remove the drain cover, but were unable to remove the heavy cover until the San Antonio Fire Department arrived with specialized equipment.

A firefighter was then able to squeeze into the small pipe to reach the dog and carry it back to safety.

The dog, dubbed Picolo by rescuers, was taken to a veterinarian to receive treatment for a broken leg. Animal Care Services said the dog will soon be made available for adoption.