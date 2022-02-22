Firefighters rescue dog from roof of New Jersey home

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey brought a ladder truck for an unusual rescue involving a dog that wandered out from a second floor window and became stranded on its owner's roof.

The Bogota Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Bergen County home Sunday after a dog knocked an air conditioning unit out of a second story window of a home and wandered onto the roof.

Advertisement

Police contacted the Bogota Fire Department for assistance, and firefighters responded with a ladder truck.

The post included video of rescuers using the ladder truck to approach the friendly canine, which happily approached the firefighter and licked his hand.

"The dog and the firemen all made it back home safely," the post said.