Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said 6,364 tickets won top prizes when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 3-3-3 for the second time in a single month. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Sunday night's Pick 3 drawing saw those numbers selected, fewers than two weeks after the same combination was drawn in the Feb. 9 afternoon drawing. Advertisement

Officials said Sunday's drawing made 6,364 tickets into top prize winners, for a total $2.4 million owed. Players who paid $1 for their tickets will receive $500 prizes, while those who selected 50-cent tickets will be paid $250.

The same number combination resulted in 12,406 tickets winning top prize amounts Feb. 9.