Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 4:34 PM

Leopard with plastic jar stuck over head rescued in India

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India assisted a leopard cub seen wandering for at least 48 hours with a plastic jar stuck over its head.

Forest officials and personnel from local group Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue said they spent about 48 hours searching for the leopard cub after it was spotted with the jar on its head in the Thane District.

Advertisement

The cub was located in Goregaon village, and the rescuers were able to remove the jar. Rescue team members said the big cat had been unable to eat or drink water for at least two days.

The leopard was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park to be evaluated by veterinarians at the park's rescue center. Officials said the cub will be released back into the wild once it has been cleared by medical staff.

Read More

North Carolina lottery drawing comes up 3-3-3 for second time in 2 weeks Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow

Latest Headlines

North Carolina lottery drawing comes up 3-3-3 for second time in 2 weeks
Odd News // 41 minutes ago
North Carolina lottery drawing comes up 3-3-3 for second time in 2 weeks
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said 6,364 tickets won top prizes when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 3-3-3 for the second time in a single month.
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A runner in an Alberta half-marathon attempted a Guinness World Record by taking on the 13.1-mile course while wearing 90 T-shirts.
Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Astronomers said a fireball that streaked across the Colorado sky had an unusually long path and was moving surprisingly slowly for a meteor.
Stranger recovers engagement ring lost in Colorado snow
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stranger recovers engagement ring lost in Colorado snow
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who lost her engagement ring in the Colorado snow during a vacation with her fiance was reunited with the precious item, thanks to a stranger with a metal detector.
Mystery kangaroo caught on camera next to Danish road
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mystery kangaroo caught on camera next to Danish road
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A driver in Denmark captured video of a kangaroo hopping loose next to a road Monday morning, and local police said they do not know where the animal came from.
Missing dog reunited with family after 12 years in California
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Missing dog reunited with family after 12 years in California
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a dog that went missing from its owner's home in 2010 was reunited with the family 12 years later when the canine was left on a rural property.
Idaho man breaks world record for catching balls while planking
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Idaho man breaks world record for catching balls while planking
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man held the plank position for one minute and caught 66 balls while alternating hands to break a Guinness World Record.
Virginia woman gets $10M lottery ticket as a Valentine's Day gift
Odd News // 2 days ago
Virginia woman gets $10M lottery ticket as a Valentine's Day gift
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said her husband got her a Valentine's Day gift far more romantic than flowers: a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $10 million.
TikToker escapes shark attack by punching it repeatedly in face
Odd News // 2 days ago
TikToker escapes shark attack by punching it repeatedly in face
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A TikTok user took to the video sharing site to recount the story of how she "won" a confrontation with a lemon shark that had latched onto her foot by punching it repeatedly in the face.
Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm
Odd News // 3 days ago
Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings in Britain became a viral sensation in the country during the recent snowstorm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Australian man stacks six M&M's, earns world record
Australian man stacks six M&M's, earns world record
TikToker escapes shark attack by punching it repeatedly in face
TikToker escapes shark attack by punching it repeatedly in face
Virginia woman gets $10M lottery ticket as a Valentine's Day gift
Virginia woman gets $10M lottery ticket as a Valentine's Day gift
Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time
Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement