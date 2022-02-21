Leopard with plastic jar stuck over head rescued in India

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India assisted a leopard cub seen wandering for at least 48 hours with a plastic jar stuck over its head.

Forest officials and personnel from local group Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue said they spent about 48 hours searching for the leopard cub after it was spotted with the jar on its head in the Thane District.

Advertisement

The cub was located in Goregaon village, and the rescuers were able to remove the jar. Rescue team members said the big cat had been unable to eat or drink water for at least two days.

The leopard was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park to be evaluated by veterinarians at the park's rescue center. Officials said the cub will be released back into the wild once it has been cleared by medical staff.