Stranger recovers engagement ring lost in Colorado snow

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who lost her engagement ring in the Colorado snow during a vacation with her fiance was reunited with the precious item, thanks to a stranger with a metal detector.

Paulina Morales said she and her fiance, Deven Maraj, were visited Breckenridge earlier this month when her engagement ring fell from her finger while she was playing in the snow on a trail just west of the Blue River.

The couple spent days searching the area for the ring, which had been custom designed by Maraj's father, but eventually had to go home to Texas.

Morales and Maraj offered a $500 reward for the ring's return, and Summit County resident Tony Pizzamigalo decided to take up the search after seeing a CBS Denver report on the missing item.

Pizzamigalo, who used his metal detector, said it took him only a short time to find the ring in the area specified by the couple.

Pizzamigalo said he plans to donate the $500 reward to the Summit Rescue Group, a volunteer team of mountain rescuers.

Morales said in a Facebook post that her "prayers were answered."

"I am forever grateful, and I know this crazy story will go down in the books for a lifetime, and we will be able to laugh about this in the future," she wrote.