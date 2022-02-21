Trending
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:21 PM

Missing dog reunited with family after 12 years in California

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a dog that went missing from its owner's home in 2010 was reunited with the family 12 years later when the canine was left on a rural property.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin responded to a recent report of a dog that apparently had been abandoned at a rural property and appeared "old and unwell."

Levin scanned the canine for a microchip and discovered the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from its Lafayette home in 2010.

"Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as 'deceased' in their records," the post said.

The sheriff's office was able to reach Zoey's owner, Michelle, who now lives in Benecia.

Michelle met with sheriff's office personnel in Rio Vista and was reunited with her long-lost pet.

"Honestly, I'm still in shock, like, I definitely didn't expect this to ever happen, so, I'm really excited," Michelle said in a video shared by the sheriff's office.

