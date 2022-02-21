Idaho man breaks world record for catching balls while planking

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man held the plank position for one minute and caught 66 balls while alternating hands to break a Guinness World Record.

Jonathan Hannon, a frequent collaborator of serial record-breaker David Rush, earned his first solo Guinness World Records title when he broke the mark for most alternating catches in one minute while planking.

Advertisement

Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the original plan was for Hannon, who is ambidextrous, to do the throwing, but he ended up on the other side of the record when Rush discovered he had a hard time holding the plank position for the required length of time.

Hannon managed to catch 66 tennis balls in the one-minute time period. Rush said they only discovered after submitting their total that it was a one-person record, earning Hannon his first solo Guinness title.