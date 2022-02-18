Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 1:09 PM

French woman's Studio Ghibli collection earns Guinness record

By Ben Hooper
Eloise Von Velvet earned the Guinness World Record for largest collection of Studio Ghibli memorabilia when her collection was officially tallied at 1,304 pieces. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A French fan of the Studio Ghibli anime films earned a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,304 pieces of memorabilia.

Guinness World Records said Eloise Von Velvet earned the record for largest collection of Studio Ghibli memorabilia when her collection was officially tallied.

Von Velvet's collection includes toys, statues, music boxes and other items created to promote films including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, Kiki's Delivery Service, Grave of the Fireflies and My Neighbor Totoro.

The collector said she first fell in love with Studio Ghibli when she was 6 years old and her mother bought her Princess Mononoke on DVD.

"This movie was a little too dark for me at the time, but I fell in love with its magnificent landscapes, its beautiful soundtrack and its strong female characters," she told Guinness.

Von Velvet said she started her collection in 2007, when she received three Howl's Moving Castle action figures as a birthday gift from her sister.

Studio Ghibi, based in Tokyo, was founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, alongside producer Toshio Suzuki. Spirited Away became the first anime film to win an Oscar when it was awarded the Best Animated Feature prize in 2003.

Von Velvet, who also has numerous Studio Ghibi tattoos, said her collection is not yet complete.

"I will never stop collecting. It's my passion, it's my life," she said. "I want a really, really, really big Totoro plush."

