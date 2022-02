A bat falcon, a species typically found in Mexico, Central America and South America, was spotted in the United States for the first time in Texas' Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Facebook

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas. Advertisement

"This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.," the post said.

The species is typically found in Mexico, Central America and South America.

The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge said the falcon was first spotted in December and is believed to be a juvenile due to its coloration. The size and shape of the avian's beak implies it is likely a male, the refuge said.