Firefighters and paramedics delivered a baby on Interstate 70 in Boone County, Mo., when the ambulance was unable to reach the hospital in time during a snowstorm. Photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District/Facebook

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm. The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was driving a couple to Woman's Hospital in Columbia for a delivery Thursday morning and called for an ambulance to meet him at a fire station in Midway. Advertisement

The couple were transferred to the ambulance, driven by Boone County Fire Protection District firefighter/EMT Ben Juengling, and the emergency vehicle headed toward the hospital on Interstate 70.

The fire protection district said the ambulance, which had to travel slowly due to the snowstorm, was only about halfway to the hospital when the baby was born.

Firefighter/EMT Ryan Benedict helped deliver the baby in the back of the ambulance with MU Health Care Paramedics Jessica Talbert and Joe Piskulic.

The mother, named Elizabeth, and new baby girl Nova, were said to be doing well once the ambulance arrived at the hospital.

"Please help us congratulate them on their new healthy baby girl," the Facebook post said.