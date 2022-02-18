Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 3:48 PM

Australian man stacks six M&M's, earns world record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker from Australia recaptured his former record by arranging six M&M's into a vertical stack.

Brendan Kelbie, 22, previously stacked four M&M's in 2020, equaling the record originally set by Italian Silvio Sabba and making him the joint holder of the title.

Advertisement

The record was broken in June 2021, when British man Will Cutbill created a stack of five M&M's, and Rocco Mercurio of Italy became a joint holder of the record when he equaled the total the following month.

Kelbie recaptured the title by stacking six M&M's into a tower that stood for at least 10 seconds at his home in Queensland, Guinness World Records said.

"I've decided to break this record because I'm a serial record breaker, and I am a versatile world record holder," Kelbie told Guinness.

The Australian's other records include most drumstick flips in 1 minute (98), longest duration spinning a basketball on a pair of spectacles (29.67 seconds), tallest tower of dice stacked on the back of the hand in 30 seconds while blindfolded (13), most dice stacked into a tower in 30 seconds while blindfolded (20) and longest duration spinning a basketball on the nose (9.57 seconds).
Advertisement

Read More

Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time Large ball python on the loose in California park

Latest Headlines

TikToker escapes shark attack by punching it repeatedly in face
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
TikToker escapes shark attack by punching it repeatedly in face
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A TikTok user took to the video sharing site to recount the story of how she "won" a confrontation with a lemon shark that had latched onto her foot by punching it repeatedly in the face.
Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings in Britain became a viral sensation in the country during the recent snowstorm.
Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm.
Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States.
Large ball python on the loose in California park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Large ball python on the loose in California park
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Officials with a California park said they are searching for a large ball python spotted slithering on the loose after apparently being abandoned by its owner.
French woman's Studio Ghibli collection earns Guinness record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
French woman's Studio Ghibli collection earns Guinness record
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A French fan of the Studio Ghibli anime films earned a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,304 pieces of memorabilia.
Sloth climbing on live power lines rescued in Colombia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sloth climbing on live power lines rescued in Colombia
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Utility workers in Colombia came to the rescue of a wayward sloth that climbed an electricity pole and was spotted dangling from live wires.
N.C. woman's lost $532,234 lottery ticket found just in time
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman's lost $532,234 lottery ticket found just in time
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who won a $532,234 lottery jackpot said she lost the ticket while moving ,and her months-long search ended just before the ticket was set to expire.
Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish nonprofit dedicated to promoting the country's pork industry broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 3,000 origami pigs.
Look: Cigar Michael Jordan smoked up for auction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Look: Cigar Michael Jordan smoked up for auction
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A New York-based auction house is offering an unusual piece of sports memorabilia -- a cigar that Michael Jordan smoked.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mini boat launched by New Hampshire students reaches Norway
Mini boat launched by New Hampshire students reaches Norway
Mystery emu on the loose in Virginia
Mystery emu on the loose in Virginia
Entire cabin reported stolen in Michigan
Entire cabin reported stolen in Michigan
Animal rescuer frees fox with head stuck in watering can
Animal rescuer frees fox with head stuck in watering can
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement