Odd News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 4:34 PM

Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings in Britain became a viral sensation in the country during Friday's snowstorm.

The YouTube channel, Big Jet TV, has been livestreaming landings for about six years, but viewing numbers spiked during the recent storm as Internet users logged on to see planes struggling to land safely at London's Heathrow Airport.

Jerry Dyer, founder and on-air commentator for Big Jet TV, said the channel hit a record 200,000 concurrent viewers during a Friday livestream at Heathrow.

Many observers attribute the popularity of Big Jet TV to Dyer's color commentary.

"I think this guy's gonna struggle. He's all over the place. Here we go, here we go. Easy, easy. He's down," Dyer exclaimed during the Friday stream.

