Feb. 17, 2022 / 4:31 PM

Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish nonprofit dedicated to promoting the country's pork industry broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 3,000 origami pigs.

INTERPORC, which represents all sectors of the pork supply chain in Spain, invited members of the public in 19 cities across the country to create folded paper pigs, with the most origami swine coming from Seville, where 700 people turned up to create the paper art.

The group said it collected a total 6,500 origami pigs from its cross-country tour, but only 3,000 were deemed to be high enough quality to qualify for the world record attempt.

The origami pigs were arranged on boards and numbered before being unveiled during an event live streamed on YouTube.

Guinness World Records confirmed the event broke the record for largest display of origami pigs.

