Boy becomes world's youngest yoga instructor at age 9

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Indian boy was awarded a Guinness World Record after becoming the globe's youngest certified yoga instructor at age 9 years, 220 days. Reyansh Surani, who is from India and lives with his family in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said he started practicing yoga with his parents when he was 4 years old. Advertisement

His journey to becoming an instructor began when he found out his parents were enrolling in the Anand Shekhar Yoga School's 200-hour yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, India.

"I decided to join them and surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching, as well," Surani told Guinness World Records.

Surani completed the course and became a certified yoga instructor, making him the world's youngest certified yoga teacher, Guinness said.

"Earlier, I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it's much more than that," the young teacher said. "I learned alignment, anatomic philosophy and the nutritional facts of Ayurveda. It's an intense course."

Surani now teaches yoga classes for school classmates, as well as private instruction outside of school.

"I'm happy I can pass on my experience and knowledge to individuals around the world for their well-being," he said.