Odd News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Cyclists in 'stupidly hard' California race attacked by rampaging bull

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A California bike race billed as "stupidly hard" became even more difficult than organizers predicted when three riders were attacked by a rampaging bull.

The Bianchi Rock Cobbler, an 80-mile off-road bike race through Bakersfield that's billed as a "stupidly hard ride" on its website, was interrupted when a bull ran into the path of oncoming cyclists and attacked three of the riders.

"I am extremely sore," Tony Inderbitzin, a cyclist who was thrown into the air by the bull, told KMPH-TV. "I've never been this sore. Initially, right after the attack, my neck was killing me. That was the focal point of the soreness, now it's the lower back."

Inderbitzin did not finish the race, but two other cyclists attacked by the bull were later able to cross the finish line, organizers said.

Sam Ames, Rock Cobbler's "chief excitement officer," said all three cyclists evaded serious injuries.

"Everybody had a good laugh and thank god it wasn't worse," he said in an Instagram post.

Ames said organizers are looking into measures for next year's race to prevent future encounters with angry bovines.

