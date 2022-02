A cigar that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan smoked is up for auction online with a starting bid of $500. Photo courtesy of Lelands

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A New York-based auction house is offering an unusual piece of sports memorabilia -- a cigar that Michael Jordan smoked. Lelands, which specializes in sports memorabilia, said the cigar was obtained by the consignor when she met the former NBA star at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in fall 2021 and asked him for a photo. Advertisement

"Before taking the photo, he put out his cigar in the ashtray, snapped a quick picture and went about his day. After noticing Michael had left his cigar in the ashtray, our consignor decided to take the cigar along with her," the item description reads.

The half-smoked cigar is an Oliva V Melanio, manufactured in Nicaragua and made with Cuban seeds.

The auction opened Thursday with a starting bid of $500.