Runaway tire strikes police cruiser's windshield in Pennsylvania

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police cruiser's dashboard camera was recording when a runaway tire from a pickup truck came bouncing down the road and struck the patrol vehicle in the windshield.

The Spring Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were inside the patrol vehicle when a pickup truck traveling west on Zion Road lost a tire.

Advertisement

The dashcam footage shows the tire bouncing down the road at a high speed and striking the windshield near where the camera was mounted.

"The cruiser suffered some extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured," the post said.

The department said the tire bounced away from the road without striking other vehicles.