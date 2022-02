The Franklin County Animal Shelter in Virginia said animal control officers are searching for an emu that has been on the loose in the area for at least two weeks. Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Animal Shelter/Facebook

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia said an emu has been on the loose for at least two weeks -- and no one knows where it came from. The Franklin County Animal Shelter posted a grainy photo to Facebook showing the emu as spotted recently by a witness.

Shelter officials said reported sightings indicate the large, flightless bird has been on the loose for at least two weeks, and possibly longer.

Cindy Lamb, manager of the Franklin County Animal Shelter, said animal control officers are searching for the emu this week in areas where sightings have been reported.

Lamb said officials do not know where the loose emu escaped from, as no owners have come forward or reported an Australian bird missing.