Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 4:18 PM

Mini boat launched by New Hampshire students reaches Norway

By Ben Hooper
Mini boat launched by New Hampshire students reaches Norway
A mini boat launched by students at Rye Junior High School in New Hampshire was found 462 days later when it landed on an uninhabited island off the coast of Norway. Photo courtesy of Rye Junior High School/Facebook

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A mini boat launched by students at a New Hampshire school was found 462 days later when it was discovered by a family visiting an island near Somola, Norway.

The boat was launched by fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Educational Passages group at Rye Junior High School in October 2020, and the vessel contained an onboard GPS, but the signal was not reliable.

Advertisement

"The GPS stopped reporting back in September and everyday since I have been checking, as have the students, and then suddenly on Monday, Jan. 31 a location popped up after four months of quiet," Educational Passages Executive Director Cassie Stymiest told WMUR-TV.

The boat, dubbed Rye Riptides, was off the coast of Norway when Stymiest got a signal from the GPS.

The renewed GPS signal was followed a short time later by the news that the boat had been found by a Norway family visiting an uninhabited island near Somola.

Karel Nuncic, the Norwegian sixth-grader who found the boat with his family, took it to his school, Smola Primary School.

The Norwegian students noted the boat was damaged and encrusted with barnacles, but when they opened it up they found its cargo -- photos, letters and trinkets placed by Rye Junior High School students -- was intact and undamaged.

Advertisement

The U.S. Embassy in Oslo said the Norwegian students are planning to write back to their New Hampshire counterparts, and teachers said the two classes will have an opportunity to talk directly in a video call later this week.

Read More

Mystery emu on the loose in Virginia Runaway tire strikes police cruiser's windshield in Pennsylvania Oregon city installs 37-foot fork believed to be world's tallest

Latest Headlines

Missouri Lottery player finds $5,000 prize was actually $50,000
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Missouri Lottery player finds $5,000 prize was actually $50,000
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery player discovered the importance of scratching off an entire ticket when what she initially thought was a $5,000 prize turned out to be 10 times more.
Entire cabin reported stolen in Michigan
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Entire cabin reported stolen in Michigan
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police investigators are seeking the help of the public to locate an unusual piece of stolen property -- an entire cabin.
Mystery emu on the loose in Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mystery emu on the loose in Virginia
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia said an emu has been on the loose for at least two weeks -- and no one knows where it came from.
Runaway tire strikes police cruiser's windshield in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Runaway tire strikes police cruiser's windshield in Pennsylvania
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police cruiser's dashboard camera was recording when a runaway tire from a pickup truck came bouncing down the road and struck the patrol vehicle in the windshield.
Oregon city installs 37-foot fork believed to be world's tallest
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Oregon city installs 37-foot fork believed to be world's tallest
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Oregon city is seeking the Guinness World Record for the tallest fork after installing a 37-foot-tall utensil outside a new food cart plaza.
Exotic coatimundi found wandering loose in North Carolina
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Exotic coatimundi found wandering loose in North Carolina
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said an unusual exotic animal was captured while wandering in Raleigh -- a white-nosed coatimundi.
'Mystery animal' rescued in Pennsylvania identified as '100% coyote'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
'Mystery animal' rescued in Pennsylvania identified as '100% coyote'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a "mystery animal" that was rescued by a local woman before escaping from a shelter has been identified as "100% coyote."
Frustrated S.C. lottery player switches games, wins $30,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Frustrated S.C. lottery player switches games, wins $30,000
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who was frustrated with his lack of luck playing the state lottery's Pick 3 game said a change in his routine led to winning $30,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida high school's star basketball player was declared to be the tallest teenager in the world when his 7-foot, 5.33-inch height was verified by Guinness World Records.
Washington driver caught using plastic skeleton passenger in carpool lanes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Washington driver caught using plastic skeleton passenger in carpool lanes
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper realized the driver's only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a hoodie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mystery animal' rescued in Pennsylvania identified as '100% coyote'
'Mystery animal' rescued in Pennsylvania identified as '100% coyote'
Baptisms performed by Arizona priest declared invalid due to the word 'we'
Baptisms performed by Arizona priest declared invalid due to the word 'we'
10.19-ounce strawberry grown in Israel breaks Guinness World Record
10.19-ounce strawberry grown in Israel breaks Guinness World Record
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement