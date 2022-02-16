Mini boat launched by New Hampshire students reaches Norway

A mini boat launched by students at Rye Junior High School in New Hampshire was found 462 days later when it landed on an uninhabited island off the coast of Norway. Photo courtesy of Rye Junior High School/Facebook

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A mini boat launched by students at a New Hampshire school was found 462 days later when it was discovered by a family visiting an island near Somola, Norway. The boat was launched by fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Educational Passages group at Rye Junior High School in October 2020, and the vessel contained an onboard GPS, but the signal was not reliable. Advertisement

"The GPS stopped reporting back in September and everyday since I have been checking, as have the students, and then suddenly on Monday, Jan. 31 a location popped up after four months of quiet," Educational Passages Executive Director Cassie Stymiest told WMUR-TV.

The boat, dubbed Rye Riptides, was off the coast of Norway when Stymiest got a signal from the GPS.

The renewed GPS signal was followed a short time later by the news that the boat had been found by a Norway family visiting an uninhabited island near Somola.

Karel Nuncic, the Norwegian sixth-grader who found the boat with his family, took it to his school, Smola Primary School.

The Norwegian students noted the boat was damaged and encrusted with barnacles, but when they opened it up they found its cargo -- photos, letters and trinkets placed by Rye Junior High School students -- was intact and undamaged.

The U.S. Embassy in Oslo said the Norwegian students are planning to write back to their New Hampshire counterparts, and teachers said the two classes will have an opportunity to talk directly in a video call later this week.