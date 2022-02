A Missouri woman said she stopped scratching her scratch-off lottery ticket after revealing a $5,000 prize, but the next day she finished playing the ticket and learned the total prize was $50,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery player discovered the importance of scratching off an entire ticket when what she initially thought was a $5,000 prize turned out to be 10 times more. The Eldon woman told Missouri Lottery officials she bought her $50,000 Crossword Extra ticket at the Mini Mart in Eldon and stopped scratching after revealing a prize. Advertisement

"I saw that it was a $5,000 winner," the player said. "I didn't think I needed to scratch off the rest."

The woman said she didn't finish scratching the ticket until she sat down for a meal the next day. She said she was shocked to discover her total prize was actually $50,000.

"I had my food in front of me, and I couldn't eat it," the winner said. "I was so surprised!"