The Michigan State Police said an entire cabin was reported stolen from its former location in Cold Springs Township. Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police 7th District/Twitter

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police investigators are seeking the help of the public to locate an unusual piece of stolen property -- an entire cabin. The Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post said the 12-foot by 28-foot cabin was originally located in Cold Springs Township. Advertisement

The MSP said the owners of the cabin recently reported it was missing, presumed stolen.

The cabin is believed to have been taken sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.