Firefighters in Florida rescued a dog that became stuck in a culvert pipe while fleeing from a small brush fire. Photo courtesy of Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District/Twitter

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rescued a dog that became trapped in an underground pipe after fleeing from a small brush fire. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said crews responded Wednesday morning to extinguish a small brush fire covering about 1/4 of an acre in the 71st Street area. Advertisement

The fire was quickly extinguished, but crews were soon alerted to a dog named Max stuck in a culvert pipe across the street from where the flames had been.

Max had apparently fled from the blaze and ended up stuck in the underground pipe.

Crews said the rescue took about 2 hours. A video shared by the Fire Control and Rescue District shows the firefighters using a rope to free Max and reunite him with his owners.