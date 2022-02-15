Sunroof left open in 63-degree weather lets 9 inches of snow into minivan

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who left the sunroof on his family's minivan open in 63-degree weather returned to the vehicle two days later to find it filled with about 9 inches of snow.

Steve Maguire of Scituate said he and his family took a ride in his wife's minivan on Saturday with the windows down to enjoy the record high temperatures in New England.

"Saturday was so beautiful I'm like, 'I've got to get some of the kids out of the house,'" he told WBZ-TV. "It was 63 degrees here."

Maguire said he didn't realize until returning to the vehicle on Monday that he had left the sunroof open, allowing about 9 inches of snow to accumulate inside.

"When I opened the van, I'm thinking it's Valentine's Day," Maguire told WFXT-TV. "It's my wife's car. This is not going to end well. I came in and said, 'I hope you're in a good mood because there are about nine inches of snow in the van.'"

Maguire said the situation could have been much worse.

"This could only happen in New England," he said. "I'm grateful it wasn't rain, and it was super easy to clean up because it was so light and fluffy."

Maguire admitted he should have known better.

"I'm a high school teacher and one of the electives I teach is meteorology," he said. "So if anyone knows the weather, I should know the weather."

He said this wasn't the family's first mishap involving a minivan -- about 10 years ago a squirrel got trapped inside his family vehicle.

"The squirrel ate most of the interior," he said. "So I'm 0 for 2 when it comes to minivans."