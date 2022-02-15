Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Sunroof left open in 63-degree weather lets 9 inches of snow into minivan

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who left the sunroof on his family's minivan open in 63-degree weather returned to the vehicle two days later to find it filled with about 9 inches of snow.

Steve Maguire of Scituate said he and his family took a ride in his wife's minivan on Saturday with the windows down to enjoy the record high temperatures in New England.

Advertisement

"Saturday was so beautiful I'm like, 'I've got to get some of the kids out of the house,'" he told WBZ-TV. "It was 63 degrees here."

Maguire said he didn't realize until returning to the vehicle on Monday that he had left the sunroof open, allowing about 9 inches of snow to accumulate inside.

"When I opened the van, I'm thinking it's Valentine's Day," Maguire told WFXT-TV. "It's my wife's car. This is not going to end well. I came in and said, 'I hope you're in a good mood because there are about nine inches of snow in the van.'"

Maguire said the situation could have been much worse.

"This could only happen in New England," he said. "I'm grateful it wasn't rain, and it was super easy to clean up because it was so light and fluffy."

Advertisement

Maguire admitted he should have known better.

"I'm a high school teacher and one of the electives I teach is meteorology," he said. "So if anyone knows the weather, I should know the weather."

He said this wasn't the family's first mishap involving a minivan -- about 10 years ago a squirrel got trapped inside his family vehicle.

"The squirrel ate most of the interior," he said. "So I'm 0 for 2 when it comes to minivans."

Read More

Man picking up home renovation supplies wins $100,000 lottery prize Sand art depicting UAE leaders breaks Guinness World Record Tiny Italian town nearly has 10 residents over the age of 100

Latest Headlines

Neighbors blame drained reservoir for influx of destructive wild pigs
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Neighbors blame drained reservoir for influx of destructive wild pigs
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a California county said a dam repair project that drained a 7-mile-long reservoir has allowed destructive wild pigs to invade their neighborhoods.
Man picking up home renovation supplies wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man picking up home renovation supplies wins $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had a lucky feeling while picking up supplies for a home renovation project said the construction will now be completed with help from a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Sand art depicting UAE leaders breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Sand art depicting UAE leaders breaks Guinness World Record
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A sports aviation club in the United Arab Emirates broke a Guinness World Record by commissioning a piece of sand art that covered an area of more than 250,450 square feet.
Tiny Italian town nearly has 10 residents over the age of 100
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Tiny Italian town nearly has 10 residents over the age of 100
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An upcoming birthday in a small Italian town of about 1,765 people is expected to earn the municipality an unusual distinction as the home of 10 people over the age of 100.
Python rescued from trash can outside Australian barbershop
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Python rescued from trash can outside Australian barbershop
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A large python found slithering in a public trash can outside an Australian barbershop was rescued by an amateur reptile enthusiast and turned over to authorities.
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The makers of video game "Madden NFL" teamed up with some real-life NFL players to break a Guinness World Record with a game projected on the side of a Las Vegas hotel.
British zoo's first baby aardvark named for 'Harry Potter' elf
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British zoo's first baby aardvark named for 'Harry Potter' elf
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the facility's first-ever aardvark birth and unveiled the hairless newborn, which was dubbed Dobby due to its resemblance to the "Harry Potter" character.
Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Record when one of them threw 51 wet sponges that struck the other in the face in 30 seconds.
Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Utah came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering around a town with a plastic feeder bucket stuck around its neck.
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Odd News // 3 days ago
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Power company workers in Vermont came to the rescue of a panicked parrot that flew 60 feet up a tree and was too afraid of flying to come back down.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
British zoo's first baby aardvark named for 'Harry Potter' elf
British zoo's first baby aardvark named for 'Harry Potter' elf
Sand art depicting UAE leaders breaks Guinness World Record
Sand art depicting UAE leaders breaks Guinness World Record
Tiny Italian town nearly has 10 residents over the age of 100
Tiny Italian town nearly has 10 residents over the age of 100
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement