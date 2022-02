A Pickens, S.C., man said he grew frustrated after years of winning only small prizes from the lottery's Pick 3 drawing, so he took his chances with a scratch-off ticket and won $30,000. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who was frustrated with his lack of luck playing the state lottery's Pick 3 game said a change in his routine led to winning $30,000 from a scratch-off ticket. The Pickens man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he has been a devoted Pick 3 player for several years, but he recently grew frustrated after only ever winning very small amounts from the drawing. Advertisement

The player said he went to the Country Food Mart in Pickens and decided to buy a Lucky No. 7 Doubler scratch-off ticket instead of his usual Pick 3 ticket.

The ticket earned him a $30,000 prize.

"I'm saving it for a rainy day," he said.

The Country Food Mart store was awarded a $300 bonus for selling the winning ticket.