The RSPCA responded to a garden in Braiswick, England, to free a fox found with its head stuck in the opening at the top of a watering can. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a resident's garden to free a fox that got its head stuck in a watering can. The RSPCA said rescuer Natalie Read was dispatched to a garden in Braiswick, England, when a member of the public spotted the female fox struggling to free its head from the opening at the top of a watering can.

Read said the fox had apparently gotten stuck while searching for food or water in the garden.

"She'd wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully pry the can off her head," Read said in an RSPCA news release.

"Thankfully she wasn't injured and she was raring to go, so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth," Read said.