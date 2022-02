The Washington State Patrol said a driver was stopped in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes of Interstate 405 when a trooper noticed the only passenger was a plastic skeleton dressed in a hoodie. Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol/Twitter

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper realized the driver's only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a hoodie. Trooper Rick Johnson, a WSP public information officer, said on Twitter that a trooper spotted the vehicle with the faux-passenger traveling in the HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in the Coal Creek area. Advertisement

Johnson shared a photo showing the passenger bucked into the front seat of the vehicle was a plastic skeleton disguised with a hooded sweatshirt.

Johnson said drivers in HOV lanes must have at least one human passenger, capping his Twitter post with "#gottabealive."