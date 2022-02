A massive work of sand art depicting the outline of the United Arab Emirates and the portraits of some of the country's past leaders earned the Guinness World Record for the largest sand image. Photo courtesy of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A sports aviation club in the United Arab Emirates broke a Guinness World Record by commissioning a piece of sand art that covered an area of more than 250,450 square feet. The Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club commissioned artist Nathaniel Alapide to create the sand art in Abu Dhabi, and the finished piece was measured at 250,450 square feet and 11.81 square inches. Advertisement

The piece, which was awarded the Guinness World Record for largest sand image, features a map of the UAE and the portraits of leaders including Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who is considered the founding father of the UAE.

Alapide said it took about 30 days to complete the image and the Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club had 150 trucks haul in three different colors of sand from the UAE desert to use in the piece.