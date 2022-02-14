Python rescued from trash can outside Australian barbershop

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A large python found slithering in a public trash can outside an Australian barbershop was rescued by an amateur reptile enthusiast and turned over to authorities.

Benny Eisman, an amateur animal rescuer dubbed the Accidental Herpetologist, rescued the diamond python after members of the public spotted it in a public trash can outside a barbershop in the Paddington area of Sydney, New South Wales.

Advertisement

Eisman said diamond pythons are native to Australia, but it was unusual to see one inside the city. He said the snake most likely is an abandoned pet.

The snake was turned over to Sydney Wildlife Rescue, which said the reptile would be treated by a veterinarian for minor injuries.

Police said an investigation has been opened into how the snake ended up in the bin.