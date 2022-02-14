Trending
Feb. 14, 2022

Python rescued from trash can outside Australian barbershop

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A large python found slithering in a public trash can outside an Australian barbershop was rescued by an amateur reptile enthusiast and turned over to authorities.

Benny Eisman, an amateur animal rescuer dubbed the Accidental Herpetologist, rescued the diamond python after members of the public spotted it in a public trash can outside a barbershop in the Paddington area of Sydney, New South Wales.

Eisman said diamond pythons are native to Australia, but it was unusual to see one inside the city. He said the snake most likely is an abandoned pet.

The snake was turned over to Sydney Wildlife Rescue, which said the reptile would be treated by a veterinarian for minor injuries.

Police said an investigation has been opened into how the snake ended up in the bin.

'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Madden NFL' game projected on Las Vegas hotel breaks world record
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The makers of video game "Madden NFL" teamed up with some real-life NFL players to break a Guinness World Record with a game projected on the side of a Las Vegas hotel.
British zoo's first baby aardvark named for 'Harry Potter' elf
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British zoo's first baby aardvark named for 'Harry Potter' elf
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the facility's first-ever aardvark birth and unveiled the hairless newborn, which was dubbed Dobby due to its resemblance to the "Harry Potter" character.
Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Record when one of them threw 51 wet sponges that struck the other in the face in 30 seconds.
Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Utah came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering around a town with a plastic feeder bucket stuck around its neck.
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Odd News // 2 days ago
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Power company workers in Vermont came to the rescue of a panicked parrot that flew 60 feet up a tree and was too afraid of flying to come back down.
Birthday gift earns Australian man a $185,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Birthday gift earns Australian man a $185,000 lottery prize
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian man had extra reason to celebrate on his birthday when a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift earned him a jackpot of more than $185,000.
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Yemen man broke his own Guinness World Record when he managed to stack four eggs atop one another without toppling.
Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane
Odd News // 3 days ago
Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A domestic flight in Malaysia made an emergency landing for fumigation when passengers on board the plane spotted a snake on the loose.
Dentures lost in Spain returned to British man 11 years later
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dentures lost in Spain returned to British man 11 years later
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his dentures in a public recycling bin in Spain was stunned when his false teeth showed up in the mail 11 years later.
Japanese zoo's wombat declared world's oldest at age 33
Odd News // 3 days ago
Japanese zoo's wombat declared world's oldest at age 33
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A wombat living at a Japanese zoo was dubbed the oldest wombat ever in captivity by Guinness World Records after the animal celebrated its 33rd birthday.
