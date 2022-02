A game of "Madden NFL 22" broke a Guinness World Record when it was projected on the side of the Tropicana Hotel's Club Tower in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The makers of video game Madden NFL teamed up with some real-life NFL players to break a Guinness World Record with a game projected on the side of a Las Vegas hotel. Guinness World Records said EA Sports constructed an additional area on the top of the Tropicana Hotel's Club Tower so the projection screen could be expanded to 47,337 square feet.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James and the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb then used the screen to compete head-to-head against the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson in the NFL Pro Bowl experience, a new feature of Madden NFL 22's Superstar KO multiplayer mode.

A Guinness adjudicator was on the scene to confirm the game set a new world record for the largest projected video game display. The previous record of 46,733.65 square feet was set in August 2021, when a game of Garena Free Fire was projected on another Las Vegas building.

The highly popular video game bears the name of Hall of Fame coach and TV broadcaster John Madden, who died Dec. 28 at age 85.