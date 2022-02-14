Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Record when one of them threw 51 wet sponges that struck the other in the face in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to set the record with 43 wet sponge strikes in 2020, but their record was later broken by a pair who managed 47 wet sponges to the face in 30 seconds.

Advertisement

Rush said he and Hannon used warm water for their latest attempt, but he still found himself struggling with the cold after several attempts left his clothing soaked in the cold weather.

Hannon managed to throw 51 sponges that made contact with Rush's face in their final attempt, enough to reclaim the record.

Read More

Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree Birthday gift earns Australian man a $185,000 lottery prize

Latest Headlines

Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Deer rescued from plastic feeder bucket in Utah
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Utah came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering around a town with a plastic feeder bucket stuck around its neck.
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Odd News // 2 days ago
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Power company workers in Vermont came to the rescue of a panicked parrot that flew 60 feet up a tree and was too afraid of flying to come back down.
Birthday gift earns Australian man a $185,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Birthday gift earns Australian man a $185,000 lottery prize
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian man had extra reason to celebrate on his birthday when a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift earned him a jackpot of more than $185,000.
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Yemen man broke his own Guinness World Record when he managed to stack four eggs atop one another without toppling.
Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane
Odd News // 2 days ago
Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A domestic flight in Malaysia made an emergency landing for fumigation when passengers on board the plane spotted a snake on the loose.
Dentures lost in Spain returned to British man 11 years later
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dentures lost in Spain returned to British man 11 years later
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his dentures in a public recycling bin in Spain was stunned when his false teeth showed up in the mail 11 years later.
Japanese zoo's wombat declared world's oldest at age 33
Odd News // 2 days ago
Japanese zoo's wombat declared world's oldest at age 33
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A wombat living at a Japanese zoo was dubbed the oldest wombat ever in captivity by Guinness World Records after the animal celebrated its 33rd birthday.
Speedy Jenga player breaks own world record in Wisconsin
Odd News // 3 days ago
Speedy Jenga player breaks own world record in Wisconsin
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin teenager broke his own Guinness World Record by removing 32 Jenga blocks and placing them on top of the tower in one minute.
Confused hawk rescued from New York subway station
Odd News // 3 days ago
Confused hawk rescued from New York subway station
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer was summoned to a subway station in New York to capture a hawk that had flown into the facility and was unable to find its way out.
Maryland couple win $50,000 lottery prize on a road trip
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland couple win $50,000 lottery prize on a road trip
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple said a road trip to visit their grandchildren and a pit stop for food led to their winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Idaho Potato Commission releases limited-edition potato perfume
Idaho Potato Commission releases limited-edition potato perfume
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Man balances four eggs atop one another to break Guinness record
Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car
Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree
Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane
Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement