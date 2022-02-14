Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Record when one of them threw 51 wet sponges that struck the other in the face in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to set the record with 43 wet sponge strikes in 2020, but their record was later broken by a pair who managed 47 wet sponges to the face in 30 seconds.

Rush said he and Hannon used warm water for their latest attempt, but he still found himself struggling with the cold after several attempts left his clothing soaked in the cold weather.

Hannon managed to throw 51 sponges that made contact with Rush's face in their final attempt, enough to reclaim the record.