Feb. 11, 2022 / 4:30 PM

Malaysian flight diverted when passengers spot loose snake on the plane

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A domestic flight in Malaysia made an emergency landing for fumigation when passengers on board the plane spotted a snake on the loose.

AirAsia confirmed a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was diverted to Kuching when the pilot was alerted to the presence of a loose snake in the passenger compartment.

"This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time," Liong Tien Ling, AirAsia's chief safety officer, said in a statement provided to the Malay Mail.

A video posted to TikTok purports to show the snake slithering through a light fixture in the overheard compartment of the plane.

The airline said staff searched the plane for the snake after landing in Kuching, but it was unclear whether the serpent was ever located.

No injuries were reported.

