Japanese zoo's wombat declared world's oldest at age 33

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A wombat living at a Japanese zoo was dubbed the oldest wombat ever in captivity by Guinness World Records after the animal celebrated its 33rd birthday.

The Australian marsupial, named Wain, was officially dubbed the oldest ever wombat in captivity during a ceremony Friday at the Satsukiyama Zoo in Ikeda.

Zoo officials said they marked Wain's 33rd birthday in January.

Wain took the record from a male wombat that died at the age of 32 in 2017. Wombats in captivity generally live to be between 20 and 25 years old.

The zoo said Wain is in good health, despite cataracts in the animal's eyes.