Speedy Jenga player breaks own world record in Wisconsin

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin teenager broke his own Guinness World Record by removing 32 Jenga blocks and placing them on top of the tower in one minute.

Nate McEvoy, 16, of Wausau, managed to remove the blocks with a single hand and put them on top of the tower without the structure toppling in the 60-second time period.

Advertisement

McEvoy broke his own record of 25 blocks.

"Although I already hold this record, I had continued to beat my best in practice, so I decided to attempt it again," McEvoy told Guinness.

The teenager said his practice sessions were dedicated to figuring out the best patterns for removing the blocks.

"Training wasn't too difficult, but it did take a lot of practice to figure out the best way to remove the blocks quickly and efficiently," he said. "Although my hand was a little shaky, I was still able to beat my record."

Advertisement

McEvoy also holds the Guinness World Records for most Lego bricks removed from a baseplate and held in the hand in 30 seconds (22), most blindfolded passes of a fidget spinner in one minute (125), most hammer flips in one minute (103) and fastest time to build a 15-cup pyramid (2.55 seconds).

The teenager broke all four records, as well as his latest Jenga record, in a one-week period.

"Being a Guinness World Records title holder gives me a feeling of accomplishment. With perseverance you can accomplish all the challenges you set your mind to," he said.