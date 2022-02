Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog found stranded at the bottom of a 15-foot-deep hole in Paxton. Photo courtesy of South Walton Fire Rescue/Facebook

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog that was found stranded at the bottom of a 15-foot-deep hole. The South Walton Fire District said its Technical Rescue Team was dispatched to a location in Paxton on Wednesday when Walton County Fire Rescue contacted the team for assistance with a canine rescue. Advertisement

The dog was stranded in a 15-foot deep hole, rescuers said.

The rescue team lowered a ladder into the hole and a firefighter with a safety line climbed to the bottom of the pit.

The rescuer fashioned a harness for the dog so it could be hoisted to safety.

The dog was evaluated by Walton County Animal Control and appeared to be free from injuries. The hole was then filled by Walton County Public Works.