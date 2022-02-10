Trending
Odd News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM

Portland Pickles face dill-emma over stolen mascot costume

By UPI Staff

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Portland Pickles have found themselves in a dilemma after their beloved mascot Dillon was stolen by a porch pirate.

The theft occurred right after the mascot costume got lost on a Delta Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic.

The baseball team tweeted on Monday that they were "concerned" about their missing mascot, and again on Wednesday with what they called a "disappointing twist."

The airlines found the bag with the costume and then delivered it to the Pickles' office after hours.

Camera footage caught a porch pirate swiping the package around 5 a.m.

A video posted on Twitter shows the man with a backpack and over-ear headphones grabbing the bag and leaving with it.

"We just want him back, he's irreplaceable," General Manager Ross Campbell told KOIN. "Dillon is as weird as Portland is, so it just fits in really well."

The mascot has been on tour with the team to Spain, Britain, Monaco, and the Dominican Republic.

The Pickles often make jokes on its Twitter account, resulting in some questioning if the stolen costume has been a publicity stunt. But a real police report was filed with the Portland Police Bureau.

