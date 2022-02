A Glen Burnie, Md., couple bought a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket while on a road trip to visit their grandchildren and won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple said a road trip to visit their grandchildren and a pit stop for food led to their winning a $50,000 lottery prize. The Glen Burnie couple told Maryland Lottery officials they stopped for a meal at Love's Travel Stop in Cumberland during a trip to visit their grandchildren and they decided to buy some lottery tickets during the stop.

The grandparents selected three Bonus Match 5 tickets, two with their own numbers and one quick quick.

The ticket with quick pick numbers ended up winning a $50,000 prize in the Feb. 5 drawing.

The couple said they have won other, smaller prizes in the past, and plan to continue playing lottery games in the hopes of scoring an even larger jackpot.