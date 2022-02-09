Reported body behind motorcycle store was a discarded mannequin

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Malaysia said a reported body wrapped in plastic sheets behind a motorcycle shop turned out to be a discarded mannequin.

Police in Shah Alam were summoned to a commercial area on Tuesday when bystanders reported seeing what appeared to be a human body wrapped in plastic sheets behind a motorcycle store.

Investigators cordoned off the area and the scene was cleared when officers removed the plastic sheets and determined the reported body was a discarded mannequin.

Shah Alam District Police Chief and Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the case was closed as there was no evidence of criminal acts.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said deputies responded last week to a report of a body on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest, but arrived to discover the supposed corpse was a "life-sized doll, complete with accessories."