Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 4:18 PM

Reported body behind motorcycle store was a discarded mannequin

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Malaysia said a reported body wrapped in plastic sheets behind a motorcycle shop turned out to be a discarded mannequin.

Police in Shah Alam were summoned to a commercial area on Tuesday when bystanders reported seeing what appeared to be a human body wrapped in plastic sheets behind a motorcycle store.

Advertisement

Investigators cordoned off the area and the scene was cleared when officers removed the plastic sheets and determined the reported body was a discarded mannequin.

Shah Alam District Police Chief and Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the case was closed as there was no evidence of criminal acts.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said deputies responded last week to a report of a body on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest, but arrived to discover the supposed corpse was a "life-sized doll, complete with accessories."

Read More

Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview Badger rescued from empty water treatment tank at British plant North Carolina man wins $110,000 using kids' birthdays to play the lottery

Latest Headlines

Duck stuck to ice by fishing line rescued from Detroit River
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Duck stuck to ice by fishing line rescued from Detroit River
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan came to the assistance of a duck stranded on the ice of the Detroit River with a fishing hook caught in its mouth.
NFL fan gets his card back from Warrick Dunn 21 years later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
NFL fan gets his card back from Warrick Dunn 21 years later
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who mailed NFL running back Warrick Dunn a trading card to sign finally received a response from the now-former player 21 years later.
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio radio DJs broke a Guinness World Record when they conducted a 25-hour, 35-minute interview on the air.
Badger rescued from empty water treatment tank at British plant
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Badger rescued from empty water treatment tank at British plant
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a water treatment plant to assist a badger that fell into an empty treatment tank.
North Carolina man wins $110,000 using kids' birthdays to play the lottery
Odd News // 23 hours ago
North Carolina man wins $110,000 using kids' birthdays to play the lottery
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man found children are truly the gift that keeps on giving when he played their birthdays in the lottery and won $110,000.
8-year-old author's book becomes a hit at Idaho library
Odd News // 1 day ago
8-year-old author's book becomes a hit at Idaho library
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho library said a book written and illustrated by an 8-year-old boy who personally placed it on the facility's shelves now had a waiting list of 135 people hoping to check it out.
Florida kayaker finds message in a bottle containing man's ashes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida kayaker finds message in a bottle containing man's ashes
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida kayaker said he picked up what initially appeared to be trash in the water and soon discovered it was a message in a bottle that contained a man's cremains.
Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 13-foot crocodile that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years in Indonesia was finally freed, thanks to the efforts of a local resident.
Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco came to the rescue of a hawk that became trapped in a net in a narrow alleyway.
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A pub purported to be the oldest in Britain is closing because of financial difficulties 1,229 years after it was established.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood
Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood
Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years
Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement