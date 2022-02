The North Carolina Education Lottery said 12,406 tickets won top prizes in a Pick 3 drawing when the numbers came up 3-3-3. Image courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 12,406 tickets earned top prizes when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 3-3-3 -- a total payout of $4.9 million. Lottery officials said the Wednesday afternoon drawing resulted in the numbers 3-3-3 being drawn, earning top prizes for 12,406 tickets. Advertisement

Players who purchased 50-cent tickets will receive $250 prizes, while $1 tickets earn their purchasers $500. The lottery said Wednesday afternoon's drawing resulted in a total $4.9 million being owed.

The lottery said triple digits -- known as "trips" -- are some of the most popular number combinations played in Pick 3 drawings.