Warrick Dunn, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons during his 1997-2008 NFL career, responded to a New Jersey fan's request for an autograph 21 years after being mailed a trading card. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who mailed NFL running back Warrick Dunn a trading card to sign finally received a response from the now-former player 21 years later. Eric Emanuele said in a video posted to Twitter that he collected NFL trading cards when he was a child, and he would frequently mail cards to players with a request that the card be returned with an autograph. Advertisement

Emanuele said he was shocked to receive an envelope in the mail recently from Warrick Dunn, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during his 1997-2008 NFL career.

The envelope contained the 2001 Upper Deck trading card Emanuele had mailed Dunn 21 years earlier, along with a note.

"Thank you for your unwavering support of my football career. My apologies if this response has not reached you in a timely manner. It's a great pleasure to autograph the enclosed memorabilia," Dunn wrote.