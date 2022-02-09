Trending
Odd News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 2:38 PM

Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio radio DJs broke a Guinness World Record when they conducted a 25-hour, 35-minute interview on the air.

Zachary Sinutko, executive producer of the 808s and Mixtapes show on John Carroll University's WJCU-FM, and Collin Kennedy, the show's co-producer, interviewed one another live on the air, and the show was simultaneously streamed live on Instagram and Twitch.

The DJs' on-air conversation lasted for 25 hours and 35 minutes, earning them the Guinness record for longest consecutive radio interview.

The previous record was held by Bhanu Bhakta Niraula, a DJ for Himal FM in Kathmandu, Nepal, when he interviewed Nepalese tourism expert Ang Phinjo Sherpa for 25 hours and 26 minutes in November 2021.

Latest Headlines

Badger rescued from empty water treatment tank at British plant
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Badger rescued from empty water treatment tank at British plant
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a water treatment plant to assist a badger that fell into an empty treatment tank.
North Carolina man wins $110,000 using kids' birthdays to play the lottery
Odd News // 22 hours ago
North Carolina man wins $110,000 using kids' birthdays to play the lottery
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man found children are truly the gift that keeps on giving when he played their birthdays in the lottery and won $110,000.
8-year-old author's book becomes a hit at Idaho library
Odd News // 22 hours ago
8-year-old author's book becomes a hit at Idaho library
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho library said a book written and illustrated by an 8-year-old boy who personally placed it on the facility's shelves now had a waiting list of 135 people hoping to check it out.
Florida kayaker finds message in a bottle containing man's ashes
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida kayaker finds message in a bottle containing man's ashes
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida kayaker said he picked up what initially appeared to be trash in the water and soon discovered it was a message in a bottle that contained a man's cremains.
Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 13-foot crocodile that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years in Indonesia was finally freed, thanks to the efforts of a local resident.
Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco came to the rescue of a hawk that became trapped in a net in a narrow alleyway.
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A pub purported to be the oldest in Britain is closing because of financial difficulties 1,229 years after it was established.
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a belatedly festive Guinness World Record by balancing a Christmas tree on his chin for 1 hour, 30 minutes and 5 seconds.
Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo aiming to bolster its population of endangered monkeys hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to visit the enclosure and croon love songs.
Israeli's largest-ever lottery jackpot winner felt 'light' from winning numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Israeli's largest-ever lottery jackpot winner felt 'light' from winning numbers
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A man who won $25 million in Israel's largest jackpot over the weekend in his first time playing said he felt a "light'" from the winning numbers.
