A stranded duck was rescued from the Detroit River by volunteers after it was found to have a fishing hook stuck in its beak that was attached to the ice with a short length of fishing line. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary/Facebook

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan came to the assistance of a duck stranded on the ice of the Detroit River with a fishing hook caught in its mouth. The Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary put out a call for help Tuesday night on Facebook when the duck was seen on the icy river with a fishing hook caught in its beak and the line attached to the hook snagged on the ice.

Volunteers arrived at the river and used a ladder and a tow rope to climb down the 6-foot wall to the river, where a rescuer cut the line and carried the duck to safety.

The sanctuary said the fishing hook was stuck through the slot on the side of the duck's beak and had ensnared the avian's tongue. The duck will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.