Louis Paine Jr. of Fletcher, N.C., said he used his children's birthdays to play the Cash 5 lottery drawing and ended up winning $110,000. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man found children are truly the gift that keeps on giving when he played their birthdays in the lottery and won $110,000. Louis Paine Jr., 77, of Fletcher, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Feb. 1 Cash 5 drawing bore a set of numbers adapted from his children's birthdays. Advertisement

Paine said he was shocked to discover the ticket he bought from the Ingles store in Fletcher was a $110,000 winner.

"I was flabbergasted," Paine said. "Of course I didn't believe it."

Paine, a retired teacher, said he likes playing the lottery because of funds that go to education in the state.

"Giving back to education is very important," Paine said. "It's the greatest thing we have in our country."

Paine said he plans to invest some of his winnings and share the rest with his family.